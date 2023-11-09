What a season opener it was for Bill Self and No. 1 Kansas on Monday night. In defeating North Carolina Central, 99-56, five players, Kevin McCullar, Jr. (22), Hunter Dickinson (21), Nicolas Timberlake (13), KJ Adams, Jr. (12), and Parker Braun (10) scored in double-figures for the Jayhawks. As a team, Kansas shot 39-of-56 (69.6%) from the field, 13-of-23 (56.5%) from behind the arc, and 8-of-10 (80.0%) from the free-throw line. Kansas, after hitting just 9-of-40 shots from behind the arc in two exhibition games, converted 13-of-23 shots from three against North Carolina Central on Monday night. Against the Eagles, Dickinson (3-of-3), McCullar, Jr. (4-of-7), Timberlake (3-of-4), Johnny Furphy (2-of-4), and Michael Jankovich (1-of-2) all connected from behind the arc. Head coach Bill Self, while addressing the media on Wednesday afternoon, talked about KU’s shooting performance on Monday night and, more importantly, what he would like to see his team shoot from behind the arc moving forward for the rest of the season. “I think we’re somewhere in between,” said Self when asked about KU’s success from behind the arc on Monday night versus the two exhibition games. “We’re not as bad as we shot those first two exhibition games and we’re not as good as we shot it the last game. I think the top eight were 12-of-20 (60.0%), and if you take Kevin out before that, you take out Hunter banking in one at Illinois, and Parker Braun banking in one against Fort Hays State, I think we were 1-of-29. “We’re not that,” he added. “We are somewhere in between. I hope we can be in that 36 to 38 percent range as a team. If we can do that, then we would be in great shape.”



Kevin McCullar, Jr., scored a game-high 22 points against North Carolina Central (USATodaySportsImages.com)

One player who has elevated his game to another level early on in the season is Kevin McCullar, Jr., the 6-foot-7, 212-pound guard from San Antonio, Texas. After leading the way offensively during the two exhibition games against Illinois and Fort Hays State, McCullar, Jr., set the tone against North Carolina Central on Monday night. McCullar, Jr., in 23 minutes of action, scored a game-high 22 points, pulled down six rebounds, and dished out five assists. Offensively, he shot 8-of-12 from the field, 4-of-7 from behind the arc, and was perfect (2-of-2) from the free-throw line. Self, during Wednesday’s press conference, was asked about the play of McCullar, Jr., early on this season. “I think Kevin needed to show people that he can score consistently,” said Self. “Of course, shooting is a huge part of that. It's not all of it, but it’s a huge part. I think Kevin came back for the right reasons – to see if he could do what a JWill (Jalen Wilson) or an Ochai (Agbaji) did their senior year – to basically go from a really good player and complementary guy to the man. “You know, he’s off to a great start,” he added. “I’m real pleased with him, and it’s not because he’s making shots – he’s still doing all the things that makes him a good player.” With the season opener against North Carolina Central a thing of the past, Self is hoping for a similar type of result when Kansas plays host to Manhattan on Friday night. He’s also hoping the health of this team continues to trend in the right direction. McCullar, Jr. (whiplash) and Furphy (shin splints) didn’t appear to have any limitations against the Eagles on Monday night. Furthermore, after missing the season opener, Jamari McDowell, the 6-foot-4, 180-pound guard from Houston, Texas, should make his season debut against the Jaspers. “Hopefully, similar results as game one,” said Self when asked what he’s looking for against Manhattan on Friday night. “New coach and all new faces, new start, fresh and we don’t know much about (Manhattan). We’ve got a game on tape that we have and we’ve studied that, but I’d like to see the same energy. “I don’t know how you guys felt, I thought the biggest difference in the games, the exhibition games and the other night, wasn’t as much that we played better, it was that the energy and enthusiasm level was so much better," he added. "When that’s the case, I think you obviously perform better. I’d just like to see some more of the same. We need to get as much momentum as we can get going into what will be a pretty treacherous row of opponents.”



Hunter Dickinson tallied 21 points and eight rebounds in his regular season debut (USATodaySportsImages.com)