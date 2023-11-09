Self hopes to see the same energy and enthusiasm against Manhattan
What a season opener it was for Bill Self and No. 1 Kansas on Monday night. In defeating North Carolina Central, 99-56, five players, Kevin McCullar, Jr. (22), Hunter Dickinson (21), Nicolas Timberlake (13), KJ Adams, Jr. (12), and Parker Braun (10) scored in double-figures for the Jayhawks.
As a team, Kansas shot 39-of-56 (69.6%) from the field, 13-of-23 (56.5%) from behind the arc, and 8-of-10 (80.0%) from the free-throw line. Kansas, after hitting just 9-of-40 shots from behind the arc in two exhibition games, converted 13-of-23 shots from three against North Carolina Central on Monday night.
Against the Eagles, Dickinson (3-of-3), McCullar, Jr. (4-of-7), Timberlake (3-of-4), Johnny Furphy (2-of-4), and Michael Jankovich (1-of-2) all connected from behind the arc.
Head coach Bill Self, while addressing the media on Wednesday afternoon, talked about KU’s shooting performance on Monday night and, more importantly, what he would like to see his team shoot from behind the arc moving forward for the rest of the season.
“I think we’re somewhere in between,” said Self when asked about KU’s success from behind the arc on Monday night versus the two exhibition games. “We’re not as bad as we shot those first two exhibition games and we’re not as good as we shot it the last game. I think the top eight were 12-of-20 (60.0%), and if you take Kevin out before that, you take out Hunter banking in one at Illinois, and Parker Braun banking in one against Fort Hays State, I think we were 1-of-29.
“We’re not that,” he added. “We are somewhere in between. I hope we can be in that 36 to 38 percent range as a team. If we can do that, then we would be in great shape.”
One player who has elevated his game to another level early on in the season is Kevin McCullar, Jr., the 6-foot-7, 212-pound guard from San Antonio, Texas. After leading the way offensively during the two exhibition games against Illinois and Fort Hays State, McCullar, Jr., set the tone against North Carolina Central on Monday night.
McCullar, Jr., in 23 minutes of action, scored a game-high 22 points, pulled down six rebounds, and dished out five assists. Offensively, he shot 8-of-12 from the field, 4-of-7 from behind the arc, and was perfect (2-of-2) from the free-throw line.
Self, during Wednesday’s press conference, was asked about the play of McCullar, Jr., early on this season.
“I think Kevin needed to show people that he can score consistently,” said Self. “Of course, shooting is a huge part of that. It's not all of it, but it’s a huge part. I think Kevin came back for the right reasons – to see if he could do what a JWill (Jalen Wilson) or an Ochai (Agbaji) did their senior year – to basically go from a really good player and complementary guy to the man.
“You know, he’s off to a great start,” he added. “I’m real pleased with him, and it’s not because he’s making shots – he’s still doing all the things that makes him a good player.”
With the season opener against North Carolina Central a thing of the past, Self is hoping for a similar type of result when Kansas plays host to Manhattan on Friday night. He’s also hoping the health of this team continues to trend in the right direction.
McCullar, Jr. (whiplash) and Furphy (shin splints) didn’t appear to have any limitations against the Eagles on Monday night. Furthermore, after missing the season opener, Jamari McDowell, the 6-foot-4, 180-pound guard from Houston, Texas, should make his season debut against the Jaspers.
“Hopefully, similar results as game one,” said Self when asked what he’s looking for against Manhattan on Friday night. “New coach and all new faces, new start, fresh and we don’t know much about (Manhattan). We’ve got a game on tape that we have and we’ve studied that, but I’d like to see the same energy.
“I don’t know how you guys felt, I thought the biggest difference in the games, the exhibition games and the other night, wasn’t as much that we played better, it was that the energy and enthusiasm level was so much better," he added. "When that’s the case, I think you obviously perform better. I’d just like to see some more of the same. We need to get as much momentum as we can get going into what will be a pretty treacherous row of opponents.”
Kansas, on Friday night, will play host to a Manhattan team that opened up the regular season by winning at Bryant, 61-59. Offensively, the Jaspers were led by Daniel Rouzan (16), Seydou Traore (12), and Brett Rumpel (10).
In winning at Bryant, Manhattan shot 24-of-63 (38.1%) from the field, 1-of-16 (6.3%) from behind the arc, and 12-of-15 (80.0%) from the free-throw line. The Jaspers won the battle on the glass, 46-42, dished out seven assists to 13 turnovers, swatted four shots, and tallied eight steals.
Kansas, on the other hand, won its season opener against North Carolina Central by 43 points. With 5:03 left in the game, the Jayhawks led the Eagles by 55 points and just one scholarship player on the court.
In what has long been a hot topic of discussion with Kansas basketball, Self, before leaving the media room on Wednesday, was asked if he’s decided on the starting rotation against Manhattan.
“Well, we got off to a good start, so I would say that I like the starting lineup,” said Self. “I’m not sure the fifth starter had a ton to do with us getting off to a good start if Hunter (Dickinson) makes his first seven shots, or whatever.
“I would anticipate us starting the same way,” he added.