JayhawkSlant - Self: "I don't think retirement is for me"

Kansas head coach Bill Self touched on a number of topics during a special edition of Hawk Talk on Tuesday night.

Self said not a lot going on the past three months

Since the coronavirus (COVID-19) put an end to the college basketball season on March 12, Bill Self, like many others, has found himself with what must feel like an unlimited amount of free time on his hands.

In fact, during a special edition of Hawk Talk on Tuesday night, Self called his time off the last three months or so, an “unwanted vacation.”

“Well, it's been an unwanted vacation, in a lot of ways, just like everybody else,” said Bill Self. “I have realized this, and I'm sure other people have too, that I don't think retirement is for me, because I miss going to work. And so, we're back in the office some, which is more than a lot of folks and this has affected us in many ways, but not in ways that it's affected many that have really struggled with this and for different reasons. And so, we all feel pretty fortunate, but it's just different now.

“You're working with the unknown of, what are you really preparing for? And when are you preparing for it? Because right now we don't know what's going on,” he added. “So, we know, maybe, just about as much as we did back on March 12th, to be honest, very fluid and so hopefully some things will become clearer as students start coming back to camp. But it's been okay. It hasn't been what we all want to be doing, but I do think that you can get a lot more done from home, work-wise, than maybe what you thought you could before this ever started.”





ESPN, not the coaching staff, delivered the news about the season being canceled

Bill Self and his staff never had the opportunity to inform the University of Kansas men’s basketball team that the remainder of the season was canceled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Obviously, it wasn’t planned out that way, but the staff never got the opportunity to talk to the team before the news broke on ESPN.

“Well, I didn't deliver the news, ESPN did,” said Self. “We did not know it before our players saw it on TV. I didn't see it. And they're hitting me saying, "Coach, it's over." And I'm like, "What are you talking about?" Said, "They canceled the tournament." And I'm like going "Well, we knew that." We knew they canceled the conference tournaments, but we were hopeful that there would be something that could be done, maybe if we knew then, what we know now, about putting people in a bubble, doing some things, maybe there's a chance, but I really thought that the NCAA had no choice but to do what they did.

“I thought that was the right decision and certainly it was at the expense of 68 teams that was going to make the tournament and we probably had about as good a shot as anybody,” he continued.





For guys like Udoka Azubuike and Isaiah Moss, there is no tomorrow

Senior big man Udoka Azubuike appeared in one NCAA Tournament during his four-year run at Kansas. Senior wing Isaiah Moss transferred in from Iowa looking for an opportunity to compete for a National Championship.

Those dreams were dashed due to the Coronavirus. Kansas was on track to be the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament and the favorite to be the last team standing on the first Monday in April.

Self, his staff and returning players will live to fight another day, but the same can’t be said for Azubuike, Moss, and Devon Dotson, who is in the process of preparing for the NBA draft.

“Well, the thing about it is with players, many of them don't live to fight another day,” said Self. “All across America, every senior, they're done. And let's just use San Diego State and Dayton as an example. You have the best year in the history of their respective schools with legitimate chances to go to a final four win at national championship and those opportunities don't come every year at those places, and so that's done.

“And there's other schools like that, that had remarkable seasons,” he added. “Those stand out because they were just so good and just shot out from nowhere. But with coaches, I hate to say this, things go remotely, we'll be in the game again. And you feel bad for the players because they may not be in the game again.”

Self, not surprisingly, feels extremely bad for Azubuike. Injuries prevented KU’s big man from ever participating in the Big 12 Tournament and his time playing in the NCAA Tournament was limited.

“And he's the best big man in the country,” said Self. “And he was able to play at one postseason. Never played in a Big 12 tournament. The only postseason he played in, is when he's playing on a bad knee and wasn't close to being healthy. So, you feel bad for him. And of course, Dot and Isaiah, he came here with the chance to make a run, but it's life.

“And our guys that are returning, they'll get amped up again to go do it,” he added. “I have the same concerns as everybody in the country, is, when this thing was canceled, nobody thought, "Would we be playing football?" Let alone baseball. And now, "Will we be playing basketball?"





Self expects college basketball to return in the fall

When touching on a number of topics during Hawk Talk on Tuesday night, Self said that he thinks college basketball will resume in the fall. Furthermore, he believes there is a good chance that fans will be in the stands when the season kicks off months from now.

“So, I would say this about the season tickets, I think we're going to play, I think there's a great chance fans will be in the stands,” he added. “I think there'll be some nervous moments up until that point to know if you can or not. But with the assurance plans that are in place, what do you have to lose by buying your season ticket, and then knowing that there's some assurances, if in fact we don't play that game or a stretch of games or whatever, where you can attend?

“I think that that goes a long ways of showing your loyalty to us because we don't have that option,” he added. “Well, if we don't play the games, well, we're not going to pay for their education. That's not how it works.”