Self: "I'm actually excited about watching us grow this weekend"
No. 11 ranked Kansas had planned to ride a wave of momentum into Kansas City, site of the Big 12 Championship, this week. However, the Jayhawks hit an unexpected bump in the road before arriving f...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news