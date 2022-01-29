Self: "I'm not going to dwell on it at all"

Kansas, on the other hand, shot 40.7 percent from the field, 33.3 percent from behind the arc, and 80 percent from the free-throw line.

For the game, Kentucky shot 50.8 percent from the field, 33.3 percent from behind the arc, and 75.0 percent from the free-throw line.

Tshiebwe pulled down a game-high 14 rebounds and was also credited with a game-high four steals. As a team, Kentucky dominated Kansas on the glass, 41-29, dished out 19 assists to just nine turnovers, and finished with seven steals.

Looking to make a statement with a national audience watching, Kansas simply had no answer for Kentucky on Saturday night. Offensively, the Wildcats were led by Keion Brooks (27), Oscar Tshiebwe (17), Kellan Grady (12), and Jacob Toppin (11).

“It made us uncomfortable and when we got behind the rim shrunk,” he added. “We didn’t do many things to get back in it. However, we played decent for a part in the second half, but they got right back to 18 or 20 quick. We can talk about what we didn’t do, or we can talk about what they did well.”

“That was a great basketball team we played tonight,” said Kansas head coach Bill Self. “We were not good at all. I’m not sure how good we could be to keep them from being that great. That team that we played tonight could win it all. I know that we contributed to them playing well, but they were dominant, athletic and they shot it.

On a day when Kansas led for just 1:13, the Jayhawks were led by Christian Braun (13) and Ochai Agbaji (13).

Saturday’s primetime showdown between No. 5 Kansas (17-3; 6-1) and No. 12 Kentucky (17-4; 6-2) turned out to be a one-sided affair inside Allen Fieldhouse. Bill Self’s Jayhawks fell to John Calipari’s Wildcats, 80-62 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Down by 20 points, 51-31 at the half, Kansas never made a serious run at Kentucky after intermission. Self, on Saturday evening, was asked if he’s going to dwell on the game?

“I’m not going to dwell on it at all,” said Self. “We weren’t tough, we didn’t take away what you must do to win. There were two things that we had to do today, and we didn’t do them. A lot of that is our fault. We could have done a better job emphasizing or maybe sending four back. There are no six-point plays, it’s two at a time.

“The kids were trying, but they weren’t trying for the right reasons,” he added. “They were trying because they wanted to individually do something as a team, rather than playing five-against-five.”

Kansas, in the second half, hit Kentucky with a 7-0 run, which cut the deficit to 62-48 with 13:09 left in the game. However, it didn’t take long for the Wildcats to extend its lead back to 21-points with less than 6:00 left in the game.

Jalen Wilson opened up the scoring for Kansas, a three-pointer and Braun made it 5-2 Kansas with a dunk early on in the first half, but for Self and the Jayhawks, the lead would be short-lived. Kentucky grabbed its first lead of the game, 6-5 with 17:56 left in the first half, and never looked back.

Kansas, with 16:23 left in the first half, pulled to within two points of Kentucky but would get no closer the remainder of the game.

“In the first seven minutes, they jumped out in that lead and they were the aggressors throughout the first half and later there in the second half too,” said Agbaji. “Go back to the drawing board, watch film and prepare for Iowa State on Tuesday. That’s all we can do.

“Really just going back to scouting reports, knowing what your man does, the plays that they’re running for your man or another person, just locking into them more and paying attention to more details,” he added when asked about KU’s defense moving forward.”

Braun, minutes after the game, was asked what Kansas can learn from this, what to do moving forward and what message Coach Self delivered after the game?

“You got to learn from this, like Och said, move on,” said Braun. “We still have conference play in front of us, we still have all the goals that we want still available for us to win, but we have to learn from this.

“Learn, we just have to learn from it,” he added. “He also emphasized that everything in front of us is still in front of us. It’s not the end of the world or anything like that. We have a lot of games ahead of us, so this is just something we have to forget about and move forward and get some wins.”