With four out of five Kansas starters playing over 30 minutes a game, it raises questions as to whether or not the core four of players are getting fatigued. When the game against Kansas State went into overtime, head coach Bill Self knew his players were tired.

“We probably need to be a little bit more realistic in the fact that the expectations that we have should never ever vary, but the way we go about it could vary a little bit just because of the fatigue factor a little bit and I thought that that did show on Monday,” Self said.

Self knows that he is asking a lot for his starters to continually play big minutes, and that it can be hard to know that there is a long way to go if you know you probably will not be subbed out.

“There's been a lot of times in the games that you know guys are at the 14 minute mark and you

don't know if you're going to come out the rest of the game,” Self said.

As the Jayhawks continue to search for more out of their bench’s limited action, Self thinks that there is a way in which he and his staff can be more efficient with the way they substitute.

“Just knowing that they're going to get a couple of breaks and we'll try to you know come up with a way to do a better job of subbing them so that way even if it's not a long break it can at least feel like that they're able to rest a little bit more,” Self said. “Even though the minutes may still read comparable to what they have been, they feel like that they've spent more time sitting during a game even though the minutes are still comparable.”

Parker Braun, who comes off of the bench, is always looking to provide some sort of energy spark for the team. However, he says that the energy that the Jayhawks sometimes lack can give opponents a confidence that they should not be getting against them.

“Sometimes we can come out there and kind of give teams confidence and you know

some guys have games of their life, but most of the time that's on us you know kind of letting them believe that and just making sure we come out with energy don't take anyone lightly,” Braun said.

Braun also does not want the quick turnarounds being an excuse for a lack of energy. The Jayhawks will have another Saturday-to-Monday slate as they travel to Texas Tech after Saturday’s game against Baylor. Performing in those situations is critical to winning the conference, but it is also how the NCAA Tournament is scheduled.

“Even if it's a quick turnaround or whatever you know there's no room for error in this conference if you want to win it,” Braun said. “So just making sure that we bring the energy from the jump every play you can't take plays off and definitely can't take games off so just making sure there's energy.”



