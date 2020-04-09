Self, Jayhawks deserved better ending to the season
For Bill Self and the University of Kansas men’s basketball team, there was no “One Shining Moment.” There were no “close calls” in the early rounds of the NCAA Tournament. There was no memorable o...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news