Self, Kansas not overlooking Kansas State
On February 2, Kansas (15-7; 9-5) defeated Kansas State, 74-51 in Lawrence. Four players, David McCormack (18), Christian Braun (18), Ochai Agbaji (15), and Jalen Wilson (10) scored in double-figur...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news