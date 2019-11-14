After a bye week we are back in the studio with another edition of the Inside Slant podcast.

We cover the latest with the basketball and football programs and talk a lot of recruiting.





BASKETBALL

We look at the signings and the discuss the basketball recruiting class and what is still left on the board.

Will Bill Self start looking at a smaller line-up after success against UNC-Greensboro?

Rivals.com national basketball recruiting analyst Eric Bossi joins us to talk about Bill Self's class and how he landed another Top 10 class.





FOOTBALL

Time to flush that Kansas State game coming off a bye week and a tough road trip to Stillwater is up next. We preview the Oklahoma State game with our predictions.

Former KU football player and studio analyst Johnny Beck joins us to give his take on the program under Les Miles. He takes us back and talks about being part of the Mark Mangino era and changing the culture.

And there is a lot of football recruiting discussion with changes to commit list and what players are now on the radar.