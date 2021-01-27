Self looking forward to playing at home; Says eight guys have emerged
No. 15/18 ranked Kansas (10-5; 4-4) is coming home. The Jayhawks last played in Allen Fieldhouse on Jan. 9 in a victory against Oklahoma. The Horned Frogs last played a game on Jan. 12 and had thre...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news