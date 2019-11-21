No. 3/4 ranked Kansas is headed back to the Islands. After winning the Maui Jim Maui Invitational back in 2015, Self and the Jayhawks will look to have similar success when the event kicks off from Maui next week.

Self, during his weekly press conference on Thursday, was asked about the field this year.

“You know, I think it’s terrific again,” said Kansas head coach Bill Self on Thursday afternoon. “On our side, you know we’re focused on that. Obviously, we’ve got Chaminade and then also BYU, who lost a heartbreaker last night. They lost to Boise, I think in overtime, last night at Boise. Boise is good.

“You know, they won at Houston, so they are more than capable. UCLA, Mick (Cronin) has got them off to a fast start, so it’s good. Of course, on the other side, there are really good teams on the other side, but most people will point to Michigan State, because they are rated so high.”

Kansas, since losing to Duke in the season opener, has rattled off three straight victories. The Jayhawks defeated UNC Greensboro, Monmouth, and East Tennessee State and will head to Maui with a record of 3-1.

Assuming Kansas advances to the winning side of the bracket, the Jayhawks would face either BYU or UCLA on Tuesday and, more than likely, Michigan State in the championship game on Wednesday.

Aside from potentially experiencing a great amount of success in Maui, there is plenty to be gained, outside of just winning, according to Self.

“I really think when you get away, we’ll have a few family members, but not a lot, it’s just us,” said Self. “It’s a great opportunity to move forward to becoming a team, because we’re not a team yet and nobody in America is a team yet. There’s going to be some things that happen throughout a season where you’ve actually got to come together and become a team.

“Most of those things are usually done away from home and where there’s really not that much else going on. You may think, in Maui, they’ll be a lot going on, but there won’t be a lot going on Monday, Tuesday, or Wednesday. All that’s going to be going on is preparing to play. I don’t think the distraction bit will be as near as great as what some people think.”

How important, if at all, is experience when it comes to playing in an event like the Maui Jim Maui Invitational? Self, during his weekly press conference on Thursday, addressed that very topic with the media in attendance.

“Oh, I don’t know,” said Self. “I hadn’t thought about that. You know, we won it the last time we went, and that doesn’t mean anything, because nobody (from this team) participated in it that’s playing now. I think maybe, from a logistical standpoint or a prep standpoint, is maximize your time, and still yet, allow guys to have a little bit of fun.

“Maybe the fact that we’ve been there, I think I’ve been there four times. I think this is my fourth time with Kansas, we’ve kind of been around and kind of got a feel with what works from that standpoint, but that doesn’t have anything to do with, still, with what works during the game.”