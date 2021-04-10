JayhawkSlant - Self not done with roster; Updates on Tyty Washington, Christian Bishop

Since the season ended on March 22, Kansas head coach Bill Self has already added three new players to the roster, but he isn’t finished making moves for the 2021-22 season.

Since Kansas lost to USC on the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament back on March 22, much has changed with the University of Kansas men's basketball roster. With several options remaining on the board for Self and his staff, you can expect more change to occur in the coming weeks.

For the very latest on where things stand with KU's roster, click here.

