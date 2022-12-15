Early on Saturday afternoon, No. 8 Kansas plays host to No. 14 Indiana. For just the second time in the Bill Self era, the Jayhawks and Hoosiers will meet on the hardwood. The first meeting between the two, with Self as head coach, took place on November 11, 2016, in Honolulu, Hawaii for a matchup in the Armed Forces Classic.

In the end, No. 3/2 Kansas fell to No. 11/12 Indiana, 103-99 in overtime. In the loss, Self’s squad was led by Frank Mason (30), Devonte' Graham (16), Carlton Bragg (12), Svi Mykhailiuk (12), and Landen Lucas (11).

In defeating Kansas in overtime, Indiana was led by James Blackmon (26), Thomas Bryant (19), Curtis Jones (15), OG Anunoby (13), and Robert Johnson (10).

“That’s right, and they beat us,” said Self when talking about his first matchup against Indiana as KU’s head coach. “I think they had the kid, who was it, (James) Blackmon that killed us that game, wasn’t it? That was an overtime game and we had to scramble to get to our flight to get to New York City because we played Duke the next game.

“That was Josh Jackson’s debut,” he added. “I wanted to forget about that, so thanks for reminding me about that. No, but Indiana is a blue blood and certainly we are and I don’t think the win numbers are really relevant. It will be fun to get them back in the Fieldhouse. The last time they were in the Fieldhouse if I’m not mistaken, was one of the most historic games, ever, in the Fieldhouse.”

Kansas, since losing to Tennessee in the finals of the Battle 4 Atlantis, has rattled off three straight victories. Since their last loss on November 25, the Jayhawks own victories over Texas Southern, Seton Hall, and Missouri.

Not only has Kansas won three straight games, but done so by double-digits.

Indiana, after opening up the season 7-0, has dropped two of three games with a big game against Kansas looming. The Hoosiers lost at Rutgers, 63-48, and to Arizona in Las Vegas, 89-75.

What, if anything, concerns Self about Indiana’s style of play?

“Well, their style is very sound,” said Self. “They guard and they don’t give up easy baskets. They make you score over the top of them. I don’t know that they’re huge, but they are big compared to us. Trayce Jackson-Davis is 6-foot-9 and they’ll start 6-foot-9 next to him, so that’s certainly a size advantage for them.

“Hopefully, our quickness can offset some of that,” he added. “I haven’t heard on the heath situation of Jalen Hood-Schifino, but obviously they’ve got an All-American anchoring everything for them, so we’ve got to do a very good job on him to limit his touches.”

Already this season, Kansas has faced a number of different challenges on the hardwood. The Jayhawks have gone toe-to-toe with the likes of Duke, N.C. State, Wisconsin, Tennessee, Seton Hall, and Missouri. For Self’s squad, the only setback this season came against the Volunteers in the Battle 4 Atlantis championship.

In preparing for Indiana, is there a team that Kanas has faced this season that reminds him of the team he’ll face this weekend?

“I would say probably not,” said Self. “They play fast and score more points than we’re scoring right now. I would say that we kind of mirror each other a little bit, in ways, on how we attempt to play.”