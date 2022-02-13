Self on OSU: “They are the most athletic team in the league"
Late on Saturday afternoon, No. 8 Kansas (20-4; 9-2) avoided what would have been a shocking loss at home to Oklahoma (14-11; 4-8), 71-69. In defeating the Sooners by two points, Jalen Wilson (22),...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news