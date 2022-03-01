Self on the TCU rematch: "I think we'll play better than we did today."

Looking to inch a step closer to winning the Big 12 regular-season championship outright, No. 6 Kansas (23-6; 12-4) took a step backward in losing to TCU, 74-64 on Tuesday night. On a night when the Jayhawks were dominated on the glass, 47-35, and hit just 37.3 percent of their field goals, Ochai Agbaji (13), Jalen Wilson (13), David McCormack (11), and Christian Braun (10) led the way offensively for Bill Self’s squad.

Kansas trailed by just three with 12:12 to play after a layup from Joseph Yesufu, but Damien Baugh hit a layup for TCU 40 seconds later to extend the lead back to five. The Horned Frogs eventually pushed the lead to 12 on two separate occasions, including leading 63-51 with 4:39 to play.

Coach Bill Self’s team had one final run in it. Christian Braun hit a 3-pointer with 1:05 left to make it a five-point game. After one free throw from Baugh, Agbaji hit two free throws to get it to four, 68-64, with 47 seconds left. But TCU scored the final six points of the game for the 74-64 win.

“Oh, I thought that they were dominant as far as the way they rebounded the ball and we didn't at all,” said Kansas head coach Bill Self late on Tuesday night. “They were so much more athletic and quicker to it and you know they got 30/70 balls. I mean we were so slow in reacting and it’s disappointing to watch, but they were really aggressive and give them credit, they kept balls alive and certainly did a much better job on the offensive glass than we did on the defensive glass.

“I don't know, what, we get 20 defensive rebounds and they got 19 offensive rebounds, something like that? So that's obviously a formula for disaster,” he added.

On a night when Kansas led for just 8:40, not much went right for Self’s squad in Fort Worth. Needing a win against TCU to ensure an outright regular-season championship, the Jayhawks, for much of the second half, tried to remain within arm’s reach of the Horned Frogs.

Leading by one point at the half, Kansas increased its lead over TCU to three points, 37-34 with 19:12 left in the second half, but would fail to regain the lead the remainder of the contest. The Horned Frogs took their first double-digit lead of the game, 59-49 with 7:44 left in the game, and never looked back.

Kansas managed to cut the deficit to four points, 68-64 with 47 seconds left on the clock, but TCU continued to remain calm from the free-throw line and, in doing so, put the Jayhawks away, 74-64.

“I didn't think we were willing passers tonight,” said Self. “When the other team plays good defense and they spread you, you’ve got to execute your stuff. And we didn't do that at all. We were really out of sync. I really thought that Ochai, he pressed tonight, and he probably had his worst game that he's had this year, but he played the way we're supposed to play.

“And I didn't think very, very many others really did tonight,” he added. “We were collectively not a very good unit today, so you can always win, you know, lose games when individuals don't play as well as you need them to play. But this was a game where I think everybody played a pretty good role in it. “



