When the NCAA Tournament kicks off next week, it will do so without any fans in attendance.

On Wednesday afternoon, the NCAA announced that the NCAA Tournament will go on as planned, beginning next week, but will do so without any fans in attendance.

“Having fan support around is always a great feeling,” said Kansas big man David McCormack. “You know, having a crowd with you, but this situation is definitely bigger than basketball. This is more about health and well-being and things like that, which we understand.

“We just have to have that same love of the game,” he added. “Even Though they aren’t there, we know they are supporting us, so we’ll have that same fanbase.”

With the Big 12 Tournament sit to kickoff later tonight, and Selection Sunday just days away, the decision to keep fans from attending the NCAA Tournament because of the COVID-19 was almost a certainty with the decision of many others to follow a similar path.

As of right now, fans are being allowed to attend the Big 12 Tournament, but whether that remains the case following today is, at least at this time, unknown.

“We’ve had all of 5-7 minutes to think about it,” said Kansas head coach Bill Self. “The thing I told them, it sucks. But it doesn’t just stink for us. It stinks for everybody that wants to go be entertained at a concert or anywhere and it stinks for the market, sporting events, schools moving forward and whether or not you’re going to even be able to have school on campus and not do everything online.

“Far bigger than just men’s basketball,” he added. “Certainly, it’s sad. It’s sad for the fans and sad the players, because you dream of playing this situation where you’re playing for the highest stakes on the brightest stage. It’s hard to imagine that being the case with no one there.”

Even without fans in the stands, Self believes that there is plenty of motivation to play, and play well, in the NCAA Tournament, which is scheduled to begin next week.

“I told our guys, ‘why did we all start loving this game? Why did we start playing it? Did we do it because we wanted other people to watch us.?’ “We need to get back to our roots, our child roots. You know, you got turned up to play if you were playing shirts and skins at the park. I’m sure the games will still be highly, highly, highly competitive.

“It will be different and it will have a different feel,” he added. “The kids will still play like there is no tomorrow, which there isn’t in a one-and-done situation. It will be different, but they’ll make the most of it. We’ll all make the most of it and still enjoy the process and actually participate.”