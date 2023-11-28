The question around the offseason around this year's Kansas team was who would join Kevin McCullar, KJ Adams, Dajuan Harris and Hunter Dickinson in the starting lineup. So far, it has been Elmarko Jackson, who is averaging 5.8 points and 3.8 assists per game.

It has not been the most flattering start for the freshman, but head coach Bill Self knows that sometimes it takes freshmen awhile to get acclimated into the college game.

He mentioned that Kelly Oubre and Mario Chalmers were both players that were highly recruited, but did not get consistent playing time until later in the season. He mentioned a couple of other high-impact players that had to wait their turn as well.

"You guys sometimes look at guys coming in and expect them to be all this or all that right off the bat and it doesn't happen that way with everybody," Self said. "Cole Aldrich was a lottery pick and he couldn't get in the game. Thomas Robinson is a lottery pick. He couldn't get in the game. Travis Releford was a hell of a basketball player here and didn't play for two years."

Self is able to acknowledge that Jackson may not be where he is supposed to be right now, but that getting him to that point is easily attainable.

"The guys have done fine, but it's still early and they're not quite where we hope they would be, but they're not so far off that they can't get there in a short amount of time," Self said.

The other factor that keeps Self at ease is that the Jayhawks have played a brutal schedule up to this point, meaning that he has a lot on his shoulders.

"The schedule really hasn't lended itself to playing through a ton of mistakes," Self said. "I mean, you're playing for the best 15 teams in the country in the first two and a half weeks of the season. There's not too many teams doing that as well."

With the upcoming schedule for Kansas, there are not very many games remaining for them to get experimental with their rotation. With seven non conference games remaining, the Jayhawks play two teams that are outside of the top 300 in KenPom rankings (UMKC No. 303, Eastern Illinois No.345), and everyone else outside of Wichita State at No.106 is in the top 100.

The Jayhawks have some important, resume-building opportunities coming up that they are going to want to have in the win column come Selection Sunday.

"If you're just trying to work in guys just because they're young to play, I'm not sure those are the type of games you do that... I think it'll happen naturally," Self said.

Jackson coming in with as many accolades as he had changes nothing in Self's mind. Especially when there has been such a small sample size.

"I think is so unfair to think that we're making a judgment based on who somebody is based on an expectation," Self said. "I'll be honest with you. Whether you're a McDonald's All-American or Christian Braun, I got the exact same expectation for you."

Right now, Jackson and other freshmen across the country are trying to make their own mark on the schools they play for, and Self knows that what happened in high school never matters once it's time for college basketball.

"When you take that jacket off, or if you never got one to put on, it doesn't matter, It's in a closet when you get here, and you got to reprove yourself all over again," Self said. "That's the way it works everywhere."