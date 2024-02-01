KJ Adams is getting ready for one of his toughest tests in the Houston Cougars, as the visitors come into Lawrence as the No.7 offensive rebounding team in the country. Adams will be asked to bring more to the table as a defensive rebounder than his 1.6 defensive rebounds per game.

“What concerns you probably the most is their offensive rebounding,” head coach Bill Self said. “Keeping balls alive they're an unbelievable back tap team. They're great at jumping and using length and because they have some length up front and to be able to elevate bodies like this, elevate and then tip the ball back out is something that you know back tapping is they're great at and then they score points off of that. So yeah we've got to be exceptional on the glass. There's no question that'll be a major key to us having success.”

Even though Adams does not shine as a defensive rebounder, Houston’s head coach Kelvin Sampson had high praise for everything else that he is doing, calling him “the most underrated player in America.”

“If he was a washcloth and you just wring him out it would just flood with winner,” Sampson said. “He's just a winner."

Hunter Dickinson agrees with Sampson’s statement. He knows that the focus is normally on himself and Kevin McCullar, but that Adams makes a lot of unsung plays.

“I think KJ is the person on our team that deserves the most attention,” Dickinson said. “I think it’s easy to kind of overlook what he does because there’s a lot of the stuff he does that doesn’t show up on the stat sheet.”

An example of Adams impacting a game without it showing up on his stats came from last year’s trip to Lexington when the Jayhawks got the win over Kentucky. In the matchup against reigning national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe, Adams grabbed just two rebounds. However, Tshiebwe ended the game with just nine rebounds in 34 minutes, which was the first time all year he had not reached 10 boards in over 30 minutes.

Self praised Adams after that game and throughout the 2023 season for his ability to keep opposing players off the glass, even if it means that he is not getting as many rebounds. However, Adams went through a four-game stretch that saw him pull down 38 rebounds (Yale, Wichita State, TCU, and UCF) and has not been anywhere close to those numbers since.

“He hadn’t gone after the ball the same way he did in those particular games,” Self said. “He will move forward and we’re asking him to do a lot, play a lot of minutes and that kind of stuff. That’s the one area where I think he can help our team win more than any area for him is to improve in that area. And certainly, he’s going to need to be big in that area on Saturday.”



