On Monday morning, Kansas head coach Bill Self conducted his weekly press conference in Lawrence to preview the Kentucky game and more. John Calipari’s squad, ranked No. 17 in the latest AP Poll, will take the court against No. 1 Kansas with a record of 2-0 after defeating New Mexico State, 86-46, and Texas A&M-Commerce, 81-61.

In the first game of the season, Kentucky, offensively, was led by Rob Dillingham (17), D.J. Wagner (13), Justin Edwards (12), Reed Sheppard (12), and Antonio Reeves (11).

In the second game, Antonio Reeves (21), Tre Mitchell (18), Justin Edwards (16), Rob Dillingham (12), and D.J. Wagner (11) carried the Wildcats to another double-digit victory.

However, so far this season, Kentucky has been without the services of Aaron Bradshaw (7-1, 226), Ugonna Onyenso (7-0, 247), and Zvonimir Ivisic (7-2, 234). With the clash between Kansas and Kentucky set for Tuesday night at the Champions Classic in Chicago, Ill., how is Self preparing for Kentucky?

“Well, I don’t know how many they have out,” said Self on Monday morning. “I know they have at least two (out) and the big international kid is the third, if I’m not mistaken. “We’re preparing like the first two games they played. If (Aaron) Bradshaw or one of the big guys comes back, personnel would be hard to prepare for, but matchups wouldn’t be as hard to prepare for, because at least it would be big on big.

“Preparing to play with Tre Mitchell at the five is different than preparing to play one of those guys at the five, because he’s so skilled on the perimeter,” he added.

While Kentucky will likely take the court without Bradshaw, the No. 2 ranked player in the 2023 class, Onyenso, the No. 37 ranked player in the 2022 class, and Ivisic, the Wildcats are still left with plenty of talent in the cupboard.

Currently, the Wildcats have five players, Reeves (16.0), Dillingham (14.5), Edwards (14.0), Mitchell (13.5), and Wagner (12.0) that average double-figures in scoring. Mitchell (58%), Edwards (52%), and Reeves (50%) enter the game shooting better than 50 percent from the field, but when it comes to three-point shooting, Kentucky is just 17-of-52 from behind the arc in two games this season.

Self, on Monday morning, was asked about Kentucky and what stands out when watching them on film.

“I think they can score,” said Self. “Individually, they can really score. Whether it be (Rob) Dillingham, obviously, or (D.J.) Wagner or (Justin) Edwards or (Tre) Mitchell or (Reed) Sheppard or whoever. I mean, those guys can score the ball individually. They’re good at forcing help and getting downhill, individually. I’d say athleticism, fast, hard to keep in front, and good in transition.

“When they get their bigs back, this is going to be a hard, hard team to deal with,” he added. And right now, they are hard to deal with, in my opinion, because of the matchup. If you can’t take advantage of them playing small and they can take advantage of you playing small, then that will probably have a lot to do with how the game goes tomorrow.”