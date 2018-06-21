For Devonte’ Graham and Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk, the dream of one day playing in the NBA became a reality on Thursday night. In the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft, Graham was selected by the Atlanta Hawks, but was later traded to the Charlotte Hornets.

Shortly thereafter, Mykhailiuk was selected by the LA Lakers with the No 47 overall pick of the night.

“I thought he went about where we thought he’d go,” said Kansas head coach Bill Self when asked about the selection of senior guard Devonte’ Graham. “Certainly, I think he’s in a great situation and I think that’s low enough in the second round to get guaranteed, hopefully at least a couple of years.

“I don’t know Charlotte’s roster perfectly, but depending on the situation with Kemba (Walker), he’d get a chance to learn behind one of the best guards in the league,” he added. “And certainly, playing in his home state has got to be a huge thrill for him.”

Graham was the 2018 Big 12 Player of the Year and Kansas' 30th Consensus All-America First Team selection. The Raleigh, North Carolina, guard broke two KU single-season records in 2017-18 with 282 assists and 1,474 minutes played. Also this season, Graham was the only player in the NCAA to averaged 17.0-plus points (17.3), 7.0-plus assists (7.2), 1.6-plus steals (1.6) and less than 3.0 turnovers per game (2.8). Graham concluded his career No. 13 in points (1,750), No. 5 in assists (632), No. 2 in 3-point field goals made (296), No. 7 in steals (197) and No. 2 in minutes played (4,498).

Graham, who was selected with the No. 34 overall pick of the 2018 Draft, was in his hometown of Raleigh, N.C., when he was selected by Atlanta and traded to Charlotte. However, his four-year running mate, Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk, was actually at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., for the draft.

Sitting next to his dad, Mykhailiuk was on location when his name was called in the second round of the draft.

“I talked to Svi’s agent and I talked to Svi a little bit tonight as it was going on,” said Self. “I talked with Michael and Michael was saying, ‘Hey, he’s definitely on the board with the Lakers.’ “I could be wrong, but I think it was No. 39 and No. 47 and that they really like him and that’s where he wants to go. And this was around pick No. 32 or 33 and he wants to go to LA.

“Certainly, who knows what will happen, if the rumors are true, you have a corner jump shooter when maybe one of the best players ever has the ball in his hands,” he added. “If it plays out that way, like its rumored to be, that could be a great situation for Svi and certainly, I really anticipate him making the team.”

A two-year starter for KU who was an All-Big 12 Second Team selection in 2018, Mykhailiuk broke the Kansas single-season record for 3-point field goals made with 115 in 2017-18. The Cherkasy, Ukraine, guard, who was also a two-time Academic All-Big 12 honoree, was second on the KU team with a 14.6 scoring average and was the only player to rank in the Big 12 in the top three in 3-point field goals made (third at 2.9) and 3-point field goal percentage (second at 44.4). Mykhailiuk concluded his career No. 4 on the 3-point field goals made list at 237, No. 5 on the 3-point field goals attempted list at 579 and No. 41 in scoring with 1,181 points.