Self talks Michigan State, Tarleton State, and more

Bill Self, on Thursday afternoon, looked back at KU’s win over Michigan State, previewed Friday's game against Tarleton State, and much more.

On Tuesday night, No. 3 Kansas (1-0; 0-0) opened up the season in convincing fashion. With Jalen Wilson sidelined for the first three games of the regular season, Bill Self’s squad defeated Michigan State (0-1; 0-0), 87-74.

Playing in the Champions Classic, which took place in Madison Square Garden, Kansas was led by Ochai Agbaji (29), Remy Martin (15), and David McCormack (10). Self, on Thursday afternoon, talked about KU’s season-opening win and what he saw after watching the film a day later.

“I thought it showed some good things,” said Self. “It showed some good things and not so good. After watching it, I thought we played okay. If you really go back and study the difference between winning and losing, we made more free throws, a higher percentage, and then we scored like eight points in the last five seconds of the shot clock.

“So, if you take away that and take away some other things, it's not like a convincing margin,” he added. “I did think that we played pretty well and we executed probably better than I thought we would offensively, especially considering we didn’t have Jalen (Wilson).”

In all, nine players, Agbaji (29), Martin (15), McCormack (10), Zach Clemence (7), Christian Braun (6), Dajuan Harris (6), Bobby Pettiford (5), Jalen Coleman-Lands (5), and Mitch Lightfoot (4) scored for Kansas. Offensively, the Jayhawks shot 48.4 percent from the field, 35.3 percent from behind the arc, and 79.2 percent from the free-throw line.

Furthermore, Kansas turned the ball over just nine times, while Michigan State finished the game with 16 turnovers, with 11 coming in the first half.

“We turned it over what, nine times? And one of them was side out and late (in the game),” said Self. “A couple others were early (in the game). We probably had the jitters, but I do think this; the way Michigan State played, they probably didn’t pressure us, except basically, heels on the three-point line.

“They did everything inside of that, but probably, their team, and the Big 10 is this way, will probably be a low turnover league. They may average 11 and get 11 a game, or something like that.”

While Self was encouraged with what he saw on Tuesday night, he didn’t leave Madison Square Garden with the feeling that this team is a finished product. In fact, this is a Kansas team that, while plenty talented, is still far from a complete team.

However, just one game into the season, the same can be said about most, if not all teams, after just one game.

“We’re just getting started,” said Self. “There’s a ton of things we’ve got to do better. Our big man activity level was not great and I don’t think that we guarded isolation on the post great. I think that our communication wasn’t quite as good as what it could be.

“Our transition defense wasn’t good at all there for certain stretches,” he added.

Self will now turn his attention to a Tarleton State team that is coached by his good friend, Billy Gillispie. The Texans began the season by defeating Central Christian College (Kan.) 73-50 in their lone exhibition game and, on Tuesday night, fell to Stanford, 62-50.

“We just watched tape yesterday,” he said. “We are probably a little bit tired, but they just played in Palo Alto on Tuesday as well and they flew commercial, probably, so they may be tired, too. They are very small and they are very quick and they are very aggressive.

“They can all dribble-drive it and create mismatch problems offensively, where it will be hard to play bigs,” he added. “On the flipside, they pressure so much that sometimes you can forget about your big. Billy has got a good team, and I believe they were up on Stanford by two at halftime.”