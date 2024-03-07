The Jayhawks are getting ready for the most important stretch of the year as they conclude the regular season on Saturday with a trip to Houston. With the Big 12 and NCAA Tournaments on the horizon, Bill Self is looking for a player to emerge in March like he has had in the past and is focused on keeping his team healthy before the NCAA Tournament.

In each of Kansas’ most recent NCAA Tournament runs, they have had a player emerge late in the season to propel them toward it. In 2018, it was Malik Newman, and in 2022 it was Remy Martin. Self is hopeful that either Nicolas Timberlake or Elmarko Jackson can be that player for them this year.

“Whenever we've had good runs, it seems like to me there's always been somebody that has stood out in the postseason that maybe was a little bit, maybe not totally under the radar, but a little bit unexpected,” Self said. “We didn't anticipate Remy Martin being the Most Valuable Player of the Midwest regional. We didn't anticipate Malik Newman being the Most Valuable Player of the Big 12 Tournament and the Midwest Regional. Those were bonuses. And still, even with the bonuses, it was hard to get done what we ended up getting done. So I'm hoping and believing that somebody like one of those two can have an impact.”

Timberlake and Jackson each had their best games in a while within the last week. Against Baylor, Jackson scored eight second-half points that all came from field goals. On Tuesday night against Kansas State, Timberlake posted a season-high 18 points.

Both players have shown a lot of potential offensively, but their improvement on the defensive end is what sticks out to Self.

“Well, I think they're both more prepared to help the team,” Self said. “I think both of them defensively got a ton better… And Elmarko to me has gotten a lot better defensively. And he wasn't bad before, but he's gotten a lot better. The thing that you can't count on, is are they going to make shots. But if you need to make shots to play well, then you're probably more of a shooter than you are a player. And I think they both really badly want to be good players.”

A player that contributes in every facet of the game like Kevin McCullar is someone that the Jayhawks are looking to keep around during March, but a bone bruise has kept him in-and-out of the lineup for Kansas for over a month. The idea of resting McCullar during the Big 12 Tournament has crossed Self’s mind.

“That's something I've certainly thought a lot about,” Self said. “I think we're too soon to talk about it. Let's see how he does this weekend. Let's see how he feels next week. But doing well in the Big 12 tournament isn’t as important as him being healthy the next week.”

Self is happy with the way the Big 12 runs their tournament, as it creates an extra day of rest that conferences like the Big Ten do not have.

“I think one of the smartest things the Big 12 did years ago was to make sure that the tournament concluded on Saturday,” Self said.

As Saturday's game against Houston approaches, he hopes to have McCullar and Parker Braun ready to go. It has been made apparent that Self is looking to make sure McCullar is ready for the NCAA Tournament, but he would still like to use a healthy McCullar. As of Thursday, his status for Saturday is unknown.

“I think Parker's better,” Self said. “I don't know about Kevin, but Parker's better. And I don't know if Kevin will practice today. I don't know that he'll be able to do that, but hopefully, he'll be able to go tomorrow.”



