JayhawkSlant - Self talks sophomore class, KU's incoming class, and more

What does Kansas head coach Bill Self expect from Christian Braun, Tristan Enaruna, and Jalen Wilson moving forward? We’ve got the latest.

Self has high expectations for sophomore class

During his freshman year at Kansas, Christian Braun made a major splash for the University of Kansas men’s basketball program. Tristan Enaruna showed signs of being a major player moving forward, while Jalen Wilson missed the entire season due to injury.

During a special edition of Hawk Talk earlier in the week, Kansas head coach Bill Self spoke about each player and his expectations for each moving forward.

“Well, I think they're probably all a little bit different,” said Self. “Tristan, to me, was just kind of figuring it out and figuring out how to play to his athletic ability and becoming stronger with the ball and understand the aggressiveness of what you need to play. I love his talent. And then Christian, to me, he had the best year of the young guys and I think that basically with lateral quickness, maybe getting a little stronger, but he's a good shooter he's a good rebounder and he's active, a lot of things to like about him.

“And then Jalen, is still unknown because he was never really healthy last year, even when he came back and getting the redshirt year underneath him and having him watch other guys play and know what wins, at least at our place, I think that'll help him tremendously, too,” he added. “They've all got a chance to be good players. And then the newcomers we recruited, I think we only signed four and we got them early, but it was a pretty good haul considering we were going against some obstacles, there.”

Self loves incoming class of recruits

Bill Self and his staff managed, despite all of the unknowns moving forward, to put together an outstanding 2020 recruiting class. The headliner of the class is five-star guard Bryce Thompson from Booker T. Washington High School in Tulsa, Okla. However, he isn’t the only player expected to make an impact early on.

Tyon Grant-Foster, the No. 1 ranked junior college prospect, could very well work his way into the starting rotation early on in his prep career, while Gethro Muscadin has the size to have an impact as well.

Self, during Hawk Talk, talked about all three players, as well as guard Latrell Jossell.

“Yeah, I think he's bigger,” said Self when talking about Bryce Thompson. “I think he's probably at least 6'6'' now, still growing. He had a great year. He's gotten better all the time. We've talked about it, but I coached his father at Tulsa and his mother was a volleyball player there at the same time, and so we've known Rod and Goldie for a lot of time. Bryce has been a target of ours forever, but I really think he's really blown up in a way that he was always a recruiting target to became, "[inaudible 00:06:41], we got to get him." And, of course, a lot of people went on him and all the big boys did. We were able to get him, and we got him at a time where there was more questions and doubt about the future because of the NCAA stuff. He hung in there and was strong. His family was great. So, he's going to be terrific.

“And then Gethro is from Haiti, but went to high school in Louisville and now is living in Fort Worth, so he's kind of bounced around a little bit, but he's 6'10'' and skilled that he's going to be really good,” he added. “He's just not physically strong yet like he will be, but six months with Ramsey, it could make a ton of difference. I love his talent. Latrell Jossell is a little guard that's fast and can shoot. He wasn't highly recruited by, usually, our standards, but we've had a lot of guys like him come in here and turn it out, and I think he's got a real chance.

“And then, of course, Tyon, out of Indian Hills, but from Kansas City,” he continued. “We didn't even know about him in high school. This guy went and grew three or four inches and is blown up. He's a pro. He'll be a pro, and I mean NBA pro. He's a good prospect. He can get his own shot. He's got vision and he can create for others. That's one thing... If you could look at two things that this year's team did poorly, was be able to just create separation and get our own shot at the end of the clock. We had to manufacture points. We weren't great at that. And the other thing was we were not great in transition at all. If we didn't have a layup, we screwed it up.”



