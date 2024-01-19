Nicolas Timberlake has not had the easiest transition to Kansas basketball after a highly decorated career at Towson. While his numbers were expected to go down quite a bit moving from the Coastal Athletic Association to the Big 12, the drop down from 17.7 points per game to just 3.5 is noticeable.

Even though Timberlake’s transfer has not amounted to its full potential, head coach Bill Self is holding out hope for him, because of how he has taken the tough move.

“He’s got to stay ready because at the end of the day a team goes zone or whatever, we’re going to need somebody that can stretch the defense and have in the game and be a threat,” Self said. “He’ll stay ready because he’s a fabulous young man and a great kid, but it’s not the role he had envisioned. Nor is it the role I envisioned… It just hasn’t quite gone smoothly for him yet. If he keeps a good attitude, which he will, and when his number is called, he will deliver.”

In the age of college basketball where the transfer portal is in use more than it ever has been, Timberlake has taken the smaller role at a bigger school in stride, even if he is not playing and producing as much as he thought he would when he came to Kansas.

“He didn’t come here not to play and he hasn’t played much,” Self said. “He’s played a lot by first year player standards, but not by a fifth year graduate transfer type standard. He’s just a great kid, he’s got a great attitude.”

Timberlake’s positive attitude was rewarded when he got a chance in transition to finish at the rim, punching home a dunk over the top of an Oklahoma State defender. It was a good chance for Timberlake, who is known for his shooting ability, to show what he can do around the rim.

“He did really well the other day and as you guys saw, he’s an athlete,” Self said. “He jumps far better off his right than his left. That was a big time play the other day.”

The play landed at No.3 in SportsCenter’s top plays segment later that night, which excited teammates, family and friends. Timberlake is hopeful that the dunk can lead to more moments that Self is leaning on him to stay ready for.

“It definitely helps more confidence wise,” Timberlake said of the dunk. “It brought a lot of energy to the game I felt afterwards. Even for myself I went back in the second half and felt like I wasn’t thinking as much, I was just playing.”

While Timberlake made the transfer to Kansas, he knew he would be taking on a lesser role, and playing that role is at the front of his mind every time he steps on the court.

Making the right plays, bringing energy to the court and just doing whatever I can to get a win,” Timberlake said.



