Will he stay or will he go? The future of Udoka Azubuike, the 7-foot-0, 280-pound center will be announced at some point on Wednesday. He will either return for his junior year at Kansas or remain in the 2018 NBA Draft.



On Tuesday afternoon, Kansas head coach Bill Self provided the very latest update on Azubuike.

“We’re going to visit tonight,” said Bill Self on Tuesday afternoon. “There will be an update, positively, no later than tomorrow, because, obviously, the deadline is midnight tomorrow night. I don’t think anything’s going to happen today, though.

“He’ll make an announcement sometime tomorrow,” he added. “I don’t know the timing of it. I think he wanted just a little bit more time to think about it before he said anything.”

Azubuike, this past season, appearing in 36 games, with 34 starts, averaged 13 points, seven rebounds and finished his sophomore season with 60 blocks.

After missing the Big 12 Tournament with a minor injury, Azubuike returned for the NCAA Tournament and played a key role in Kansas advancing to the Final Four. He went for 10 and seven against Seton Hall, 14 and 11 against Clemson, nine and eight against Duke and eight and five against Villanova.

There’s no doubt that, should Azubuike ultimately decide to return for his junior season, Kansas is a serious contender to capture its second National Championship under Bill Self. While Devonte’ Graham and Svi Mykhailiuk are gone, Kansas has a number of top prospects coming in and some transfers that will step in and play immediate roles.

With the deadline to return to school or remain in the draft approaching, the time has come for Azubuike to make a decision.

“He’s got to be ready to make a decision,” said Self. “The decision is going to be to stay in or to come back. That decision has to be made, you know, within the next 30 hours, or whatever. I think he’s real close to doing that. He knows that he’s got to do it (make a decision).

“And certainly, I think that its okay, if you’re going to enter the process, why wouldn’t you take the maximum amount of time to try and figure out what all the information is,” he added. “I think he’s done that and I don’t see anything negative with that.”

According to Self, who is in preparing to leave for Colorado Springs, Colo., to lead the 2018 USA Men’s Basketball U18 team, he's received positive feedback from several regarding Azubuike.

“I’ve heard that people are really impressed with him,” said Self. “I’ve heard, you know, he played well in Chicago. All of our guys did. Svi had one unbelievable day, Devonte’ had one unbelievable day and Dok had two really good days. They all helped themselves.

“I think the opinions that people have of him are very, very high,” he added. “Dok has been able to get information and certainly, there’s a lot of people that think very highly of him, but he also knew going in what his goals would be and what he wanted to find out in-order to stay in the draft.

“I’ll let him tell what his decision is whenever he makes the release,” he continued.