In the opening round of the Battle 4 Atlantis, No. 3 Kansas defeated N.C. State, 80-74. Against the Wolfpack, the Jayhawks were led by Gradey Dick (25), Jalen Wilson (19), Dajuan Harris (14), and Kevin McCullar, Jr. (10).

Later in the day, Wisconsin defeated Dayton, 43-42 to advance to Thursday's Thanksgiving day showdown against No. 3 Kansas.

