The Jayhawks had a rough showing in their loss to BYU, and are in search of a bounce back win against Baylor on Saturday. For head coach Bill Self, this year’s team has been hard to find an identity for, as he feels that it is hard to point to one thing the team does better than another.

“I would say that we're a pretty tough team,” Self said. “We're pretty tough minded for the most part. I would say that we're starting to understand our roles better. But as an identity, I don't know if we're an execution team or are we an aggressive loose ball team? I don't know that our athleticism makes up for mistakes. I don't know if we can make plays that you can't coach athletically a lot of times, But I do think we're fairly decent at all those things without probably having one thing in particular that I would hang our hat on.”

While it would be convenient for a team to have a full fledged identity as they go into March, but Self is okay with the fact that they do not yet. He explained how he has always determined a team’s identity in the past and why it has not happened this year.

“I think we're pretty good at just about everything I mentioned, but I don't know that we're great at anything yet, if that makes sense, which isn't being negative,” Self said. “I think there's a lot of people out there that would probably say the same thing, but I've always thought if you told me you want to be down one with the ball or up one with 10 seconds left and they have the ball, I thought that would always be the definition determining your identity… And right now I think there are certain days I'd rather be down one and certain days I'd rather be up one. I don't know that I have a real strong opinion on which one we are yet.”

When asked if there was one facet of the game where the Jayhawks were best at however, Self pointed to the defensive end.

“It may not feel like it to you, but we're a top 10 defense in America, so I would say our first shot defense," Self said

Parker Braun also thinks defensively is where this team’s identity exists. Even though the Jayhawks can win a lot of matchups, the defensive end is where they can separate themselves.

“We're dangerous from every position,” Braun said. “I think it's something that we take advantage of, but I think our identity has to be on defense. Limiting teams to under their averages and getting to our spots and being a threat on that end is something that we have to take pride in.”

One of Bill Self’s sayings throughout years of Big 12 success is that “defense travels,” meaning that even when shots are not falling, you can always stay in a game if your defense is playing well. Braun recognizes this and wants to emphasize that end of the floor more.

“T​​here's going to be lows offensively, so defense is something that there's really no excuses on,” Braun said. “You got to bring ultra effort. Every possession is something you got to hang your hat on if you want to win in this league.”



