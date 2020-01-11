Self: "We were the second-best team on the court today"
No. 4 Baylor didn’t just capture its first win inside historic Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday, but did so in convincing fashion. Led by Jared Butler (22) and MaCio Teague (16), the Bears put an end t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news