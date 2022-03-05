Senior Night Success: No. 6 KU holds off No. 21 Texas, 70-63 in overtime

What a night it turned out to be for Bill Self and No. 6 ranked Kansas (25-6; 14-4) on Saturday. In defeating No. 21 ranked Texas, 70-63 in overtime, the Jayhawks were led by David McCormack, who scored a game-high 22 points and pulled down 10 rebounds in 36 minutes of action.

Offensively, McCormack hit 6-of-13 shots from the field and was perfect (10-of-10) from the free-throw line.

The win secured a share of the conference championship for Kansas, who will split it with Baylor. However, Kansas will be the No. 1 seed in the Big 12 Conference Tournament this week in Kansas City.

On a night when Kansas secured its 20th Big 12 Conference championship in 26 years, McCormack was joined in double-figures by Jalen Wilson (17) and Christian Braun (13).

“We won, so let’s not apologize for winning,” said Self. “We never got into any rhythm, at all. Ochai labored and we didn’t run any good offense. They kept us from running our stuff and we got denied. It was ugly but we won it defensively; we were much more competitive on that end.

“I thought that we would shoot free throws to end the game at the end of regulation,” he added. “The guys hung in there to end the game; David made all his free throws. It was amazing that we won that game.”

With Ochai Agbaji scoring just eight points on 1-of-11 shooting, including 0-of-5 from behind the arc and 6-of-8 from the free-throw line, Kansas desperately needed a few guys to step up against Texas. McCormack and Wilson, without question, did that on Saturday.

McCormack might have been the best player on the court on Saturday, but Wilson wasn’t far behind. In 37 minutes of action, Wilson scored 17 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the field, 2-of-5 shooting from behind the arc, and, 5-of-6 shooting from the free-throw line.

Aside from his production on the offensive side of the court, Wilson also pulled down 13 rebounds against Texas.

“I just want to stay with this team and everything we’ve been through this year. I think now we’re just now beginning to see what we can do. Today was great, no matter who struggled or played good, I think we all had the same mindset of being a champion today. I hadn’t beat Texas at all while playing, it was a good win.”

On a number of occasions on Saturday, it looked like Kansas might very well end up on the losing end of the final game of the regular season. Now, winners of 39-straight games on Senior Night, Self’s squad found itself down by one point, 56-55 with 3:30 left in the second half.

However, with 3:10 left in the second half, McCormack drilled two free throws to put Kansas up by one point, 57-56 over Texas.



