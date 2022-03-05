Senior Night Success: No. 6 KU holds off No. 21 Texas, 70-63 in overtime
What a night it turned out to be for Bill Self and No. 6 ranked Kansas (25-6; 14-4) on Saturday. In defeating No. 21 ranked Texas, 70-63 in overtime, the Jayhawks were led by David McCormack, who scored a game-high 22 points and pulled down 10 rebounds in 36 minutes of action.
Offensively, McCormack hit 6-of-13 shots from the field and was perfect (10-of-10) from the free-throw line.
The win secured a share of the conference championship for Kansas, who will split it with Baylor. However, Kansas will be the No. 1 seed in the Big 12 Conference Tournament this week in Kansas City.
On a night when Kansas secured its 20th Big 12 Conference championship in 26 years, McCormack was joined in double-figures by Jalen Wilson (17) and Christian Braun (13).
“We won, so let’s not apologize for winning,” said Self. “We never got into any rhythm, at all. Ochai labored and we didn’t run any good offense. They kept us from running our stuff and we got denied. It was ugly but we won it defensively; we were much more competitive on that end.
“I thought that we would shoot free throws to end the game at the end of regulation,” he added. “The guys hung in there to end the game; David made all his free throws. It was amazing that we won that game.”
With Ochai Agbaji scoring just eight points on 1-of-11 shooting, including 0-of-5 from behind the arc and 6-of-8 from the free-throw line, Kansas desperately needed a few guys to step up against Texas. McCormack and Wilson, without question, did that on Saturday.
McCormack might have been the best player on the court on Saturday, but Wilson wasn’t far behind. In 37 minutes of action, Wilson scored 17 points on 5-of-9 shooting from the field, 2-of-5 shooting from behind the arc, and, 5-of-6 shooting from the free-throw line.
Aside from his production on the offensive side of the court, Wilson also pulled down 13 rebounds against Texas.
“I just want to stay with this team and everything we’ve been through this year. I think now we’re just now beginning to see what we can do. Today was great, no matter who struggled or played good, I think we all had the same mindset of being a champion today. I hadn’t beat Texas at all while playing, it was a good win.”
On a number of occasions on Saturday, it looked like Kansas might very well end up on the losing end of the final game of the regular season. Now, winners of 39-straight games on Senior Night, Self’s squad found itself down by one point, 56-55 with 3:30 left in the second half.
However, with 3:10 left in the second half, McCormack drilled two free throws to put Kansas up by one point, 57-56 over Texas.
After a flurry of turnovers and empty possessions, Texas guard Courtney Ramey tied the game at 51-51 with 51 seconds left on the clock.
Kansas had a chance to win the game in regulation, and Jalen Coleman-Lands banked in a three at the end of regulation, but the clock had expired right before the ball left his hands.
Kansas, down by two with 3:06 left in overtime, took the lead for good following two free throws by McCormack. On the next possession down the court, Timmy Allen fouled Wilson, who calmly stepped to the free-throw line and converted both attempts.
Texas, with 51 seconds left in overtime, pulled to within two points, 65-63, and had a chance to tie the game, but what initially looked to be a disastrous in-bounds pass turned into a dunk by McCormack. Braun and Agbaji closed out the game from the free-throw line and, as the final buzzer sounded, Kansas had emerged victorious, 70-63.
“David won us the game, he put us on his back, but he could’ve had 30 tonight,” said Self. “Wilson had a great night on the glass. Ochai carried us all year long, he did pick the last game to have his worst shooting performance. That’s good for us, the lid will come off and he will be as good as he’s ever been before.
“I’m excited about Kansas City,” he added. “We’ll have to go play three hard games and if we play well each day, we can get the chance to hook up with someone again in the finals, and decide who the best team is in our league after all. We’re tired, we need a couple of days off to get some rest.”
When Kansas needed it the most in the first half, Wilson answered the call for Self’s squad. During the first 20 minutes of action, Wilson tallied 13 points and pulled down seven rebounds in 15 minutes of action.
Wilson, after the game, talked about winning the Big 12.
“I think these last couple weeks we had a chance to seal it and kind of take it away from everybody, but having two losses in a row shocked us a little bit,” said Self. “I was just really emotional because like I said, my freshman year we won, but I didn’t get to be a part of it the way I wanted to be. To be a big part of this role in this one meant a lot to me, especially with all the seniors we had.
“We had six seniors, so to play a team that I’ve never beat before playing for this to be the last game of the year here,” he added. “Just everything that was on the line it meant so much to me and everybody else, it meant a lot to win this game.”
In losing in overtime, Texas was led by Courtney Ramey (18) and Andrew Jones (12). Timmy Allen, who entered the game as the leading scorer (12.3) for the Longhorns, scored just nine points on 2-of-15 shooting from the field.
As exhausted as any team in recent memory, Braun talked about the win over Texas before leaving the media room on Saturday night.
“I thought it was a great game,” said Braun. “Like Jalen said, we needed to beat Texas because they beat us (in Austin). We had one goal today, it didn’t matter that it was ugly. We had one goal, and that was to win a piece of the Big 12 championship. We took care of business.”
Up Next:
The Jayhawks will travel to Kansas City for the Big 12 Tournament. First-round play begins Thursday at the T Mobile Center.