“Our next recruiting class is looking pretty good,” Torneden said. “So, I mean I'm very excited for that for the future.”

The Jayhawks are currently ranked third in the Big 12 according to the latest team rankings by Rivals.com.

“I think it's pretty apparent with the excitement Coach Miles brings,” Torneden said. “I think that's really going to set a tone recruiting wise and I think we're on a good pace.”

Bryce Torneden will be included in that group and he has followed the program for a long time. He grew up in Lawrence playing at Free State High School. After spending a year with Les Miles and his staff Torneden believes the program is going in the right direction.

On Saturday the Kansas football program will send off 22 seniors on the roster. It will be the final game they will play in a Kansas uniform.

Another senior who will leave his mark in the record books is Carter Stanley, who just moved into second place in the all-time career touchdown passing category.

When Stanley gets the opportunity, he tells the players they are fortunate to be part of something that is building for the future.

“I tell the freshmen every day, I'm like, ‘man, you guys are lucky. Don't take any of this for granted,’” Stanley said. “What Coach Miles is building is so special, and the staff and everything he's brought to the program."

Past coaches who have been successful at Kansas didn’t have many wins in their first year of coaching. Sometimes you have to look beyond the wins and see how the building blocks are being laid.

Kansas can point to close losses against Coastal Carolina, West Virginia, Texas, and Iowa State. Those were all games that weren’t decided until the final possession.

There were games like TCU and Kansas State where they didn’t compete as well, but there were more positive signs than negative.

“It may not look like it in the win and loss column, but this program has made tremendous strides,” said senior lineman Hakeem Adeniji. “There's everyone in this building that believes, players, coaches, staff members, and I think this senior class has certainly laid a foundation.”

The roster will have holes to fill with the loss of seniors in different positions. But those seniors believe there are good players in the program coming behind them and through recruiting.

Stanley will follow the program after his eligibility is up and told the players he wants to see them competing for a Big 12 title.

“I'm excited and I tell them every day I want to come back and see you guys competing for the conference (Big 12),” Stanley said. “With what they've been able to do with this program it's heading in the right direction, for sure.”