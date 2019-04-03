The Kansas staff has been pursuing Seth Anderson for a while and gave him his first division one offer. The defensive end from Minnesota recently took a visit to Lawrence to get a closer look at the program.

Anderson made the visit with his father and was able to watch the team go through practice.

“Practice was fun to watch,” Anderson said. “It is nice to see how the coaches interact with the players and how the players respond to the coaches. The coaching was positive, and the players were receptive to the coaching.”

Kansas offensive line coach Luke Meadows is the lead recruiter for Anderson. After conversations on the phone he got a chance to meet with him during the visit.

“It was great talking with Coach Meadows,” Anderson said. “He is a great coach and has had success wherever he has coached.”

After the practice Anderson and his father had a long sit-down with Miles to talk about the Kansas program and where he would fit in.

“I had the pleasure to visit with Coach Miles at length about the culture of success he and his coaching staff will develop with the football program at Kansas,” he said. “He took the time to get to know me and also tell me about himself.”

Anderson has taken several unofficial visits including stops at Kansas, Iowa, and Wyoming. He is using the visits to get a feel for each staff before he reaches a final decision.

“I am looking at all the schools that have offered me,” he said. “We are visiting the schools so I can get to know the coaches and make an informed decision.”