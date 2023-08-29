“Who's maybe had the best week and locked in and been doing some things that might get the chance to go out there for the first snap,” Leipold said.

With all of the possibilities that are presented to the coaching staff on the defensive line, finding their starter may be a week-to-week event.

“I still think there's value in being a starter,” Leipold said. “We've talked in here about the competition within the program and one thing you don't want it to be is where guys are just content that, ‘well I get to play.’”

Even though lots of players are going to get a shot on the defensive line, Leipold hopes that the group does not get content because of the amount of guys playing.

“Especially up front, that's a rotating position,” Leipold said. “Could be by amount of snaps, could be down distance. All those guys will play.”

The Kansas coaching staff did not hesitate to use “or” on the depth chart, especially when making decisions about the defensive line. Each of the four spots on the line had three players listed. There will be a lot of different faces trying to get into the Missouri State backfield this week.

Much more from Leipold in his first weekly press conference of the season.

Lance Leipold talked about the first depth chart released on Monday. He said not to read too much into the defensive line and certain positions because several players are going to rotate in and get snaps.

Kubecka expected to help on special teams

Outside of punter Damon Greaves (who is 23-years-old), there were only two freshmen that were featured on the depth chart ahead of week one. Wide receiver Keaton Kubecka is listed as the third “x” receiver behind Lawrence Arnold and Tanaka Scott.

“Keaton has had a really fine camp, but he's going to help us in special teams and he keeps developing,” Leipold said. “I think you know Kevin Terry left the program so there's ample opportunities for him to get reps offensively through camp.”

Kubecka comes from a prestigious high school program in Westlake high school in Austin, Texas, having won two state championships in 2020 and 2021. He’s had to experience the process of coming into a program and slowly rising through the ranks. Leipold noticed this about Kubecka when he recruited him.

“I had a chance to go watch Keaton play last year and to watch him on special teams really caught my eye," Leipold said. "Some of the positions he played on special teams and his passion about it, I had a feeling he could help us somewhere down the line."

Kubecka has a chance to impact the game on special teams as the Jayhawks look to improve on that front this year. Having played for a program where he had to work harder than most high school players to earn reps at their position is paying off for Kubecka. Leipold also thinks that special teams may not be his ceiling this year.

“I didn't anticipate it being this quickly, but it's good to see and I think as he continues to develop through the season, he's going to have a chance to help us on the offensive side as well,” Leipold said.







Daniels getting back to practice after being limited in fall camp

Jalon Daniels is listed as the starter for week one despite being limited during fall camp with back tightness. Leipold stated that his quarterback “hasn’t practiced a lot,” but they’re going to play with who is available. Daniels is available as he “went through everything” at practice on Monday.

“He's been getting work,” Leipold said. “He's been doing things and that, so to make it sound like he's never practiced in the last two weeks is not accurate.”

There have been lots of bumps and bruises that have taken place throughout fall camp, but Leipold is confident that the Jayhawks will take the field in a healthy state.

“I think we'll be in pretty good shape by the time the ball's kicked off,” Leipold said. “And like every year the injury report from week two to now goes from two pages to a half a page or something so it shrinks. And then some of those guys are just on there from past surgeries and things like that that are just maintenance. So I think we'll be in a good spot.”





Expectations high for return units

Trevor Wilson looks to be the one that will return punts for the Jayhawks heading into week one. Wilson will get the chance after showing flashes of his capabilities in fall camp.

“Trevor Wilson's going to get some opportunities back there,” Leipold said. "He's got speed, strength, again make-you-miss abilities.”

Luke Grimm sits underneath him for that spot and we have seen OJ Burroughs field punts as well in fall camp. No matter who is back there, Leipold is looking for more than a fair catch.

“Sometimes we just got into the mode of securing possessions and I think in everything we've got to continue to take return opportunities when they present themselves,” Leipold said.

Special teams was an area in which the Jayhawks struggled last season, and Leipold knows the beginning of the season can be a big tell as to where they are in that category.

“Early in the season you watch games, special teams are a big part because it's hard to replicate that in practice on a continual basis and it's one that you got to be able to adjust to,” Leipold said.