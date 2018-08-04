Several new faces have joined the program not listed on the initial roster and will see the field this season.

The Jayhawks opened up practice for the media on Saturday and the first thing that jumped out are several new players that haven’t been on the roster who could contribute immediately.

Dwayne Wallace- Former offensive lineman at Cal where he started nine games for the Bears in 2016. He went to Cal out of Riverside College where he was a first, junior college All-American. Wallace looks like someone who could play guard or tackle, but expect him at guard. Wallace is a proven Power-Five type lineman who should help right away.





Darrius Moragne- He looks like the guys who line up at Oklahoma and Texas. On the hoof looked like he’s about 6-foot-7, 260 pounds. Moves well for a big guy. Word I got is he was a late May grad over the summer and the Kansas coaches knew about him from recruiting the school. Moragne was on a loaded defensive line where Arizona Western had seven players on their front seven end up at division one schools. Expect him to challenge for a starting spot at DE. He also can play inside based on his film.





Drew Harvey- Last year played for Hutch CC where he recorded 71 tackles from his linebacker spot. Before that he played at Wyoming. He signed with the Cowboys out of high school playing for Crete Monee. As a senior at Crete Monee he had 145 tackles and was second team All-Illinois by the USA Today. He is a physical looking player and is in the 240-pound range. He will have three years of eligibility.





Jack Luavasa- His film is really good. I expect him to challenge for a starting spot at tight end during fall camp. He runs well and does a solid job blocking on film. There are plays on clips where he outruns defensive backs and linebackers. Tight end is a new spot for him. He played at Snow College and learned the position. Before that he was a quarterback at Riordan High in California where he had them in the top 20 in state rankings. He will likely be a 3x3 or 4x3 player.





Adagio Lopeti- One of two linemen from San Mateo who physically is ready to play Power Five football. Lopeti is 6-foot-4, 310 pounds and started on the line for San Mateo that played for the state championship.





Api Mane- He joins his teammate Lopeti as the other half of the San Mateo connection. Mane looks powerful and maybe a bit stronger than Lopeti. He will likely play inside at guard. He looks in the area of 6-foot-3, 330 pounds. Last year at San Mateo he was a Region 1 All-American selection.





AJ Bennett- Bennett is a good, late find by the Kansas staff. Last year he played football for Klein Collins High School in Texas. He had scholarship offers from Northern Colorado, Stephen F Austin, and Texas Southern. He held track scholarship offers from UCLA, Texas A&M, Ohio State, and Texas Tech. It is believed Bennett will be a walk-on at KU. He will bring speed and could challenge early as a return man.