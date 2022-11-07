Several recruits impressed with KU crowd, qualifying for bowl game
Red Martel made the trip from Oklahoma for the second time this season. Martel a running back from Beggs, Okla., said he had another good time watching the Jayhawks play.
“My experience was great,” Martel said. “It is always awesome to be in Lawrence and watching them Jayhawks win. I got a chance to talk to the coaches, and it is a blessing to be able to work with them and have a great relationship with them.”
Martel’s first visit was for the Duke game. He is getting to know the coaches talking with them weekly.
“I see a great thing happening at Kansas and the coaches are doing a tremendous job,” he said. “It is a very special place.”
He will be one of the top running backs in Oklahoma in the 2024 class and he already views Kansas as a good fit.
“What stood out most to me was the brotherhood of the team,” he said. “I feel like i could fit very well with them and play for a great coaching staff and school.”
Marquez Taylor enjoys first visit to Kansas
The Kansas coaching staff hosted another quality running back on Saturday. Marquez Taylor is in the 2023 class and plays at McKenzie High in Tennessee.
Taylor watched Devin Neal become the first running back in school history to rush for more than 200 yards and have over 100 yards receiving in the same game.
“It was a great experience to see them run the ball over and over again and I can imagine myself being in that position as a running back,” he said.
Taylor has picked up early offers from Kansas, Tennessee, Kentucky and several other programs. It was his first visit to Kansas and gave him the opportunity to meet with the coaches he has been talking to.
“I met half the coaching staff and I really enjoy my relationship with Coach Roth and Coach Wallace,” Taylor said. “They’re awesome.”
Kansas beat Oklahoma State giving them six wins and qualifies the team for a bowl game.
“Making a bowl game in his second year is crazy,” Taylor said. “Guys like me are going look more into KU football. Because of that I loved it there.”
Jostes said making a bowl game in year two will help recruiting
Ryan Jostes planned on taking a visit to Kansas last month but re-scheduled it for the Oklahoma State game. Jostes, prospect from Washington High in Missouri liked the energy from the fans and watching Kansas move to 6-3.
He has been talking with several coaches the last couple months. Kansas receivers coach Terrence Samuel recruits the area, and he has also been communicating with Scott Fuchs.
“Meeting the coaches was great I really like them,” Jostes said. “Coach Samuel, Fuchs, and Leipold were fun to be around. It seemed like they really care about their players and recruits.”
The Jayhawks built a 24-7 lead and never looked back over Oklahoma State who was ranked in the Top 10 the week before.
“I enjoyed the game, it was an awesome experience to watch the Jayhawks beat a top 20 team,” Jostes said. “It was awesome watching Kansas dominate the entire game along with the team, staff, and fans all being super excited throughout the game.”
Qualifying for a bowl game will help recruiting and show future recruits the direction Leipold is taking the program.
“I think that it is really great, and it shows how great these coaches are,” Jostes said. “It definitely is a plus when considering what school to choose.”