Red Martel made the trip from Oklahoma for the second time this season. Martel a running back from Beggs, Okla., said he had another good time watching the Jayhawks play.

“My experience was great,” Martel said. “It is always awesome to be in Lawrence and watching them Jayhawks win. I got a chance to talk to the coaches, and it is a blessing to be able to work with them and have a great relationship with them.”

Martel’s first visit was for the Duke game. He is getting to know the coaches talking with them weekly.

“I see a great thing happening at Kansas and the coaches are doing a tremendous job,” he said. “It is a very special place.”

He will be one of the top running backs in Oklahoma in the 2024 class and he already views Kansas as a good fit.

“What stood out most to me was the brotherhood of the team,” he said. “I feel like i could fit very well with them and play for a great coaching staff and school.”