“I think it's going to be pretty emotional, being here for some of the lower points in KU football,” Burt said. “But then also being here for the season and a lot of the highs and things that we haven't done in decades.”

Sam Burt is one of the noticeable names on the list. He arrived as a walk-on in 2017 from Abilene. Eventually he earned a scholarship after appearing in 24 games his first two years.

There are several players who plan to go through the pre-game ceremonies, and many have experienced the ups and downs of KU football. All the players who will be noticed today have been part of a building process helping lead the Jayhawks through a successful season that will end in a bowl game.

For several seniors this will be the last game they play at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Today is Senior Day and players will be honored before the game.

Caleb Sampson lines up next to Burt on the defensive line and the two have played side-by-side for several years.

“A lot of memories just coming back,” Sampson said. “It's a bittersweet feeling that it is coming to the end, but I'm ready. I'm ready for what's next in my life. But it is definitely a shocker. It's finally coming to the end. No more COVID years, no more extra years. So, it's an eye-opener that I'm finally at the end of the road.”

When Lance Leipold took over there was a good group of players who stayed to help build the program. In the age of the transfer portal, it would have been easy for them to leave. But most stayed and helped lead the Jayhawks to their first bowl appearance since 2008.

“It just feels good that we all decided to stay, and stay through it,” Sampson said. “After the last season, a lot of us, we were contemplating if we were going to leave or not, but we all had a talk. We sat down and weighed out the pros and cons, and we feel like we owe everything back to KU. Our loyalty lies with KU. That's why we didn't leave. And it benefited us as it was a plan already written. We just had to stick to it and keep on.”

The Jayhawks are looking to make it two in a row over Texas. Last year they beat the Longhorns 57-56 in overtime on the road. They have a chance to end their careers with a win at home. Burt has played through injuries in his career and this season. He wants to give everything he has for KU in his last home game.

“The plan is to leave it all out there on the field and do the best that I can for this team and for this program,” he said. “We all talk about leaving it better than we found it. I feel like last season, when I had the opportunity to come back, that was a big reason I did because I just felt like I hadn't left it better than I found it yet. And I feel like with these coaches, they gave me the opportunity to do that, and I can leave in peace because I felt like I accomplished my mission.”