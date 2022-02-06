Sevion Morrison ready to contribute to KU backfield

“It kind of feels like part two since I did this before, but things I'm looking forward to is really just being able to really just help the team out, being a play-maker, just doing anything I can because I know I have the talent to do it,” he said. “So really being able to help the team win games or get certain things done wherever I can help.”

We spoke to Morrison the day he arrived on campus, and he was ready to get his career started as a Jayhawk.

Morrison was the first to commit in December. He announced he would transfer from Nebraska and entered the portal on November 15 and the Kansas coaches contacted him shortly after.

They were able to attract talented backs in Sevion Morrison and Ky Thomas.

If there is one position the Kansas coaches improved the most in the off-season running backs would have to rank near the top of the list.

The Jayhawks were a familiar program to Morrison. He was recruited by Kansas coming out of Tulsa Edison High School where he was a four-star prospect.

In high school he broke Spencer Tillman’s career rushing record. Tillman went on to be an All-American running back at Oklahoma.

When Kansas came calling again, he knew a lot about the program. He is friends with Duece and Kyle Mayberry from high school and grew up near the same area in Oklahoma. He also talked with KU wide receiver Quentin Skinner, who played at Claremore.

Between the coaching staff and players, he talked with a lot of different people before and after he committed.

“I really stayed in touch with my running back Coach Wallace,” he said. “Really I stayed in contact with a lot of people from the directors of player personnel and some of new teammates.”

Morrison, who was on the honor roll at Nebraska, played in seven games after redshirting his first season. He has a good understanding of what it takes to play football at the Power Five level and plans to bring that experience to Lawrence.

“When I came in as a freshman, you always hear that college is going to be a grind or it's a constant grind, 24-7, but you don't really understand until you actually get into it,” he said. “But now that I got to actually go through two years, I actually know that there's a grind to it. There's really true trust in the process. That's my best takeaway, honestly, just knowing there's a grind.”

Morrison is looking for a fresh start and believes he can bring skills to help the Jayhawks offense.

“I would say I’m a running back with long strides and have good vision,” he said. “That's my number one key, vision, speed, quick cuts, just a lot of overall things a running back can do. I think I’m a back that can do a lot of things.”