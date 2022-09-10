Sevion Morrison talks West Virginia expectations after strong Kansas debut
Running back Sevion Morrison made his Kansas debut last Friday vs. Tennessee Tech after enrolling in classes in January. Morrison left Nebraska to join a growing backfield and gave the Jayhawks another layer of confidence heading into the spring.
His redshirt season with the Cornhuskers featured 30 touches for 116 yards and one touchdown against Northwestern. But Morrison packed his bags and joined a rebuild at Kansas, contributing 70 yards on eight carries, including a touchdown in his first game as a Jayhawk.
Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, ahead of a road test with West Virginia, Morrison recalled his late 11-yard touchdown rush vs. the Golden Eagles.
“I told the O-line, ‘I’m following you to the promised land,’” Morrison said. “They made it happen for me, blocked and it unfolded itself. I just stayed behind my blocks and then just cut. The touchdown was right there.”
Sharing characteristics with fellow running back Daniel Hishaw Jr., Morrison’s 6-foot and 212-pound figure can pinball his way through gaps and disrupt the tightest of defensive lines. Morrison averaged 8.8 yards per carry vs. Tennessee Tech.
Morrison and the Kansas running backs will have a much deeper test against the Mountaineers on Saturday than in Week 1. Five West Virginia defenders recorded six or more tackles, led by linebacker Lee Kpogba’s 10 total tackles (five solo).
Handling a new challenge has been on Morrison’s checklist.
“I want to see how we handle adversity,” Morrison said. “We’ve been some adverse moments, not as a real game or team. I haven’t been in with this Kansas team through adversity, so I’m wanting to know how we go through adversity, knowing it’s going to come. It’s college football.”
Glued to the West Virginia/Pittsburgh tape, Morrison knows where the Mountaineers’ depth lies.
“They got a pretty good interior defensive line, secondary” Morrison said. “But we’re going to play them just how we’re going to play everybody else, as a team.”