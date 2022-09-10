Running back Sevion Morrison made his Kansas debut last Friday vs. Tennessee Tech after enrolling in classes in January. Morrison left Nebraska to join a growing backfield and gave the Jayhawks another layer of confidence heading into the spring.

His redshirt season with the Cornhuskers featured 30 touches for 116 yards and one touchdown against Northwestern. But Morrison packed his bags and joined a rebuild at Kansas, contributing 70 yards on eight carries, including a touchdown in his first game as a Jayhawk.

Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, ahead of a road test with West Virginia, Morrison recalled his late 11-yard touchdown rush vs. the Golden Eagles.

“I told the O-line, ‘I’m following you to the promised land,’” Morrison said. “They made it happen for me, blocked and it unfolded itself. I just stayed behind my blocks and then just cut. The touchdown was right there.”