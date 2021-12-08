Sevion Morrison will visit Kansas this weekend

The Jayhawks are getting ready for the final weekend to host visitors before the early signing period. One of the players expected to visit Lawrence is former Nebraska running back Sevion Morrison.

Two years ago, Morrison was high on Kansas fans list when the Jayhawks offered him coming out of Edison High in Oklahoma.

This week Kansas head coach Lance Leipold, offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki and running backs coach Jonathan Wallace met with Morrison.

“The coaches were real cool,” Morrison said. “I’m not a high school kid anymore so we kept things pretty much on the business side and I appreciate them for keeping everything real with me.”

Morrison played in seven games this year for Nebraska. Before arriving at Nebraska, he was a standout at Edison High where he rushed for more than 5,000 yards breaking Spencer Tillman’s school record.

He was a four-star recruit and earned offers from Nebraska, Kansas, Arkansas, Baylor, Iowa State, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Wisconsin, and several others.

“The coaches just like that I am a talented playmaker and that I can be an all-around back not just a third down back,” he said. “They said I’m pretty nice with my hands and feet so I can help in that receiver area if needed.”

He is looking forward to his visit to Lawrence this weekend and learning more about the Kansas program.

“Really I just want to see how the environment is and Lawrence for itself since I’ve never been,” Morrison said. “I also want to feel out the coaches and the program to see how things operate at Kansas just overall.”