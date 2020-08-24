JayhawkSlant - Shad Dabney talks about special relationship with Kansas coaches

Shad Dabney talks about special relationship with Kansas coaches
Last week Shad Dabney went on record saying he could make a commitment at any time. He said he wanted it to feel right in his stomach before he made a decision.
That feeling in his stomach ended up telling him shortly after, it was time to make that commitment. Dabney, a three-star cornerback from Cherokee Bluff in Georgia, got in touch with Kansas assistant Chevis Jackson.
“It was great, and it felt like I was just very wanted,” Dabney said when he committed. “A lot of coaches were in the team room. Coach Jackson flipped the camera around and asked me if I had anything to tell them. And I was like, ‘Yes sir, I want to be a Jayhawk.’ The coaches just went crazy, and I gave a special shout out to Coach Jackson.”
Jackson was a big reason Dabney gave his verbal commitment to Kansas. The fact Jackson played at LSU and in the NFL are positives, but their relationship goes beyond the football talk.
“Coach Jackson is amazing,” Dabney said. “He's very real and a man of his word. He's been patient with me throughout this process with everything going on. He helps me out with things I need to do better. And the thing I love about Coach Jackson the most, it is not all about football. He checks in on me daily and asks me how I'm doing just to make sure I'm straight.”
Jackson reached out to Dabney a few months ago when Kansas offered. Dabney said the two “hit it off” right away and it built from there. Dabney sent Jackson a few different clips of game film and quickly received the scholarship offer.
“He said he liked how dynamic I am,” Dabney said. “I have a little length on me, I'm six foot and have a long wingspan. They like my ability to move and get in and out of breaks. I cover people and I’m on an island. I've played both sides of the ball, so I can read the balls well.”
Dabney also had conversations with Kansas head coach Les Miles. It was Miles track record of sending several defensive backs to the NFL that stood out.
“Obviously, Coach Miles is a top tier college football coach,” Dabney said. “Look at all the players he's produced and put in the league. I feel like him and Coach Jackson can teach me the things that I need to know to make my way up to the NFL, which is the ultimate goal for me.”
Dabney held over 15 offers and was looking at Kansas, Syracuse, and Cincinnati in the end. He will use his goal to improve during his senior season and get ready for his days in the Big 12.
“It is kind of a stress reliever,” he said. “I feel like Kansas is the right spot for me. It's the right decision for me as a player. It puts a smile on my face and gives me the opportunity to take pride in my senior year and know that I'm playing to become a Jayhawk in the future. Don't get lazy, and don't take plays off, because people are watching me for the following year.”