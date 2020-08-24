JayhawkSlant - Shad Dabney talks about special relationship with Kansas coaches

Last week Shad Dabney went on record saying he could make a commitment at any time. He said he wanted it to feel right in his stomach before he made a decision.

That feeling in his stomach ended up telling him shortly after, it was time to make that commitment. Dabney, a three-star cornerback from Cherokee Bluff in Georgia, got in touch with Kansas assistant Chevis Jackson.

“It was great, and it felt like I was just very wanted,” Dabney said when he committed. “A lot of coaches were in the team room. Coach Jackson flipped the camera around and asked me if I had anything to tell them. And I was like, ‘Yes sir, I want to be a Jayhawk.’ The coaches just went crazy, and I gave a special shout out to Coach Jackson.”

Jackson was a big reason Dabney gave his verbal commitment to Kansas. The fact Jackson played at LSU and in the NFL are positives, but their relationship goes beyond the football talk.

“Coach Jackson is amazing,” Dabney said. “He's very real and a man of his word. He's been patient with me throughout this process with everything going on. He helps me out with things I need to do better. And the thing I love about Coach Jackson the most, it is not all about football. He checks in on me daily and asks me how I'm doing just to make sure I'm straight.”