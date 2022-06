Kansas football fans know the last names Fuchs since he is the offensive line coach. Scott Fuchs followed Lance Leipold from Buffalo after building successful lines there.

But there is another Fuchs to keep track of on the radar. Hank Fuchs, a 2024 offensive lineman, from Free State looked good at the Sharp Combine. He happens to be the son of Scott.

We have some quick-hitters from the combine and have many more interviews coming.

