JayhawkSlant - Shaw's Takeaways: Rocky Top Tip-Off

GATLINBURG, Tenn. – Rivals.com’s Jamie Shaw was in Rocky Top as some top players, as well as some notable sleepers, took center stage at Big Shots Rocky Top Tip-Off. Here are some takeaways from Shaw.

Blue Cain averaged 19.7 points per game in leading his BMaze Elite UA 16u team to the Gold Division championship. Cain plays with pace and burst, while he is equally adept at finishing above the rim in traffic as he is knocking down a pull-up three off the bounce.

Less than a month ago Cain picked up an offer from Tennessee. This was a big one for the Knoxville (Tenn.) Knoxville Catholic guard, as it is his hometown program.

Cain, who already carried Power Five offers from South Carolina and Syracuse, grew up a Duke fan for specific reasons.

“I am named after Duke, Blue, you know the Blue Devils, I grew up watching them,” Cain said.

Since the Tennessee offer, Cain’s recruiting has opened a bit, with UCLA, Missouri and Virginia Tech staying in contact. However, as of today, Cain has a particular region he is looking toward attending college.

“I’m really looking out west, California. UCLA has been talking to me lately, I wouldn’t mind going out that way,” Cain said.