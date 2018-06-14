Behind a game-high 52 points from Ben McLemore, the Red Team defeated the Blue Team, 128-109 at the 10th annual Rock Chalk Roundball Classic at Lawrence Free State High School on Thursday night.



In all, Drew Gooden (19), Elijah Johnson (18), Sherron Collins (12), Devonté Graham (8), Jeff Withey (7), Conner Teahan (5), Travis Releford (2), and five points from a fan from the stands led the way for the Red Team, while the Blue Team was led by Keith Langford (32), Mario Chalmers (29), Tyrel Reed (16), Nick Bradford (9), Jamari Traylor (6), Jeff Hawkins (5), Rex Walters (5), Clay Young (4), and Jeff Graves (3).

