JayhawkSlant.com

On Saturday night, No. 14 Kansas dominated West Virginia to the tune of 78-53. Devon Dotson and K.J. Lawson scored a game-high 15 points each, while three other players scored in double-figures.

Since losing to Kansas State back on February 5, No. 14 Kansas (20-6; 9-4) has won three-straight games. On Saturday, Bill Self’s squad, behind 15 points from Devon Dotson and K.J. Lawson, 14 points from Dedric Lawson, and 10 points each from David McCormack and Ochai Agbaji, dominated West Virginia to the tune of 78-53.

For the very latest from Lawrence, click here.