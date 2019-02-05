Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-05 23:36:36 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Shay's Slant: KU commits 23 turnovers is loss to KSU

Hssvdslnw5xjtv1kjedh
Shay Wildeboor • JayhawkSlant.com
@JayhawkSlant
Editor

No. 13 Kansas fell to Kansas State, 74-67 in Manhattan, Kan., on Tuesday night. Turnovers a big problem against Kansas StateIn losing to Kansas State, 74-67 on Tuesday night, Kansas committed 23 tu...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}