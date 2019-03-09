Shay's Slant: KU defeats Baylor, 78-70, to finish 16-0 at home
In defeating Baylor, 78-70 on Saturday, No. 13 Kansas finished the season with a perfect home record. No. 13 Kansas (23-8; 12-6) defeated Baylor (19-12; 10-8), 78-70 on Saturday. In defeating the B...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news