Shay's Slant: KU had no answer for UK in the second half
On Saturday night, No. 8 Kentucky defeated No. 9 Kansas, 71-63.Dedric Lawson led the way for KansasDedric Lawson, the 6-foot-9, 235-pound forward from Memphis, Tenn., did everything he could to kee...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news