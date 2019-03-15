Kansas advanced to the semifinal round of the Big 12 Tournament by defeating Texas, 65-57 on Thursday night.

Devon Dotson set the tone for Kansas on Thursday night.

Freshman guard Devon Dotson didn’t take a step back during the first postseason game of his career. In fact, it’s safe to say that Dotson, if anything, elevated his game when Kansas needed him the most.

Dotson, in 37 minutes of action, tallied a team-high 17 points, pulled down four rebounds, dished out four dimes, was credited with one steal and didn’t commit a single turnover against Texas. Offensively, Dotson was 6-foot-11 from the field, 1-of-1 from behind the arc and 4-of-5 from the free-throw line.

Dotson, against Texas, did what he does best, which is pushing the ball up and down the court and, at times, attacking the basket with ease. Dotson, regardless if contact is waiting for him under the basket or not, doesn’t back down when it comes to attacking the cup.

Not only did Dotson lead Kansas in scoring against the Longhorns, but in 37 minutes of action, he didn’t turn the ball over once and dished out four assists.

Minutes after the game, Self was asked about the performance of his freshmen guards.

“Quentin didn't have a great start early,” said Self. “He had maybe one point at halftime and maybe one or two from the line. But second half he got his free throws and made a big 3 and he got a run out. I thought he played well. I thought Devon was solid the whole game. He played a lot of minutes.

“He accepted the challenge to guard Matt, and I think it wore him down,” he added. “So, he needs to get some rest, but I thought they both did well. I've got to get Ochai playing like he was playing before, but certainly those two did well. I thought Marcus gave us a nice lift off the bench as well.”

Another strong outing for Dedric Lawson on the offensive end of the court

It was business as usual for Dedric Lawson, the 6-foot-9, 235-pound forward from Memphis, Tenn., on Thursday night. Lawson, in 34 minutes of action, scored 16 points, pulled down six rebounds, dished out one assist, swatted one shot, and was credited with two steals.

Against the Longhorns, Lawson connected on 6-of-15 field goals, 1-of-2 shots from behind the arc and 3-of-4 free-throws. As good as Lawson was against Texas, and he was solid, it wasn’t the typical performance Kansas fans are accustomed to seeing from All-Big 12 First Team selection.

On the night, Lawson pulled down just six rebounds and committed a game-high six turnovers. Bill Self and the Jayhawks, without question, will need Dedric Lawson to be at his best against West Virginia on Friday night.

David McCormack continues to get better and better

After somewhat of a frustrating start to his college career, things are finally starting to come around for big man David McCormack. Against Texas, McCormack scored 13 points, pulled down nine rebounds, and blocked one shot in 29 minutes of action.

In all, McCormack was 6-of-7 from the field and 1-of-3 from the free-throw line against the Longhorns.

McCormack set career highs in rebounds (nine) and minutes (29) on Thursday night. He scored in double figures for the third straight game and fifth time on the year. He also led the Jayhawks on the glass for the first time this year.

“If you followed us at all for the last 20 years, we love throwing the ball inside early in the game,” said Self. “That's how we've always played. He's the beneficiary of that usually. But we did want to give their bigs something to guard.

“That was something we wanted to do,” he added. “David has scored the ball better of late and he's getting more and more confident and obviously playing at a much higher level now that he's had more opportunities in the last month, month and a half.”

UP NEXT

The Jayhawks will play in the Big 12 Championship semifinals on Friday, March 15, at approximately 8:30 p.m. (CT) on ESPN2. KU will face the No. 10 seed West Virginia, meeting the Mountaineers in the Big 12 Tournament for the third time in the last four years. Kansas is 21-16 all-time in conference tournament semifinals, including 13-6 in the Big 12 Championship.