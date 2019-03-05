Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-05 22:22:52 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Shay's Slant: KU's streak ends in Norman

Kbcpe6yhbc2prp2vzmru
USATodaySportsImages.com
Shay Wildeboor • JayhawkSlant.com
@JayhawkSlant
Editor

KU’s run of 14-straight Big 12 regular season championships game to a crashing halt against Oklahoma on Tuesday night. Oklahoma drilled Kansas, 81-68 on Tuesday nightKansas hoped to inch one step c...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}