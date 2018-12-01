Ticker
Shay's Slant: Lagerald Vick shoots Kansas past Stanford, 90-84 in overtime

Shay Wildeboor • JayhawkSlant.com
@JayhawkSlant
Editor

Behind a game-high 27 points from Lagerald Vick, No. 2 Kansas rallied to defeat Stanford in overtime, 90-84.Lagerald Vick did it againOn the verge of losing its first game of the season, Kansas, be...

