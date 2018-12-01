Shay's Slant: Lagerald Vick shoots Kansas past Stanford, 90-84 in overtime
Behind a game-high 27 points from Lagerald Vick, No. 2 Kansas rallied to defeat Stanford in overtime, 90-84.Lagerald Vick did it againOn the verge of losing its first game of the season, Kansas, be...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news