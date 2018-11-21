Shay's Slant: No. 2 Kansas runs past Marquette in the second half
No. 2 Kansas outscored Marquette, 39-21, in the second half and cruised to a 77-68 victory in the NIT on Wednesday night.Dedric Lawson showed out against MarquetteDedric Lawson, the 6-foot-9, 235-p...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news