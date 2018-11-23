Shay's Slant: No. 2 Kansas tops No. 5 Tennessee, 87-81 in overtime
No. 2 Kansas defeated No. 5 Tennessee, 87-81 in overtime, to capture the NIT Season Tip-off Championship.Dedric Lawson led the way for KansasDedric Lawson, the 6-foot-9, 235-pound guard/forward fro...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news